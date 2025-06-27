Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Police Arrest Man With 457.6 kg of Bhang in Migori

The suspect was also found in possession of four number plates, allegedly used to conceal the vehicle’s identity.Officers from Oruba Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a black van bearing

Published

MIGORI, Kenya Jun 27 – A 32-year-old man was apprehended by police in Migori after they intercepted a vehicle carrying 457.6 kilograms of bhang.

Police says the suspect the haul is valued at approximately 13.7 million Shillings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspect was also found in possession of four number plates, allegedly used to conceal the vehicle’s identity.Officers from Oruba Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a black van bearing.

The vehicle, driven by the suspect was stopped along the Giribe-Masara Road and was found to be loaded with the illicit cargo.

The suspect, along with the recovered narcotics and vehicle, was escorted to Oruba Police Station. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to contain eight sacks of bhang.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed exits the Air Force after historic tenure as first female Commander

MoD said on Friday President William Ruto had appointed Major General Benard Waliaula to succeed her, following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Cattle theft suspects burnt to death in Nyandarua after mob storms police station

About 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Condemns Opposition-Fueled Protests, Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has criticized the destruction that accompanied Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests, accusing opposition leaders...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA champions fight against alcohol and drug abuse in Embu and beyond

NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during...

5 hours ago

Africa

Ruto says urgent AU reform is key to strengthening continental voice

Speaking when he hosted AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated the reforms will include ensuring that AU's organs...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Kipyegon falls short in sub-four-minute mile bid

Kipyegon was kitted out in an aerodynamic skinsuit and specially designed spikes as she targeted sub-60 second laps - an average speed of about...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua suspends planned Embu tour after June 25 protest deaths, business losses

In a statement to newsrooms, Gachagua said he had taken the decision following the June 25 demonstrations called by Gen Z youth in which...

8 hours ago