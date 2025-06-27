Police Arrest Man With 457.6 kg of Bhang in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya Jun 27 – A 32-year-old man was apprehended by police in Migori after they intercepted a vehicle carrying 457.6 kilograms of bhang.

Police says the suspect the haul is valued at approximately 13.7 million Shillings.

The suspect was also found in possession of four number plates, allegedly used to conceal the vehicle’s identity.Officers from Oruba Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a black van bearing.

The vehicle, driven by the suspect was stopped along the Giribe-Masara Road and was found to be loaded with the illicit cargo.

The suspect, along with the recovered narcotics and vehicle, was escorted to Oruba Police Station. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to contain eight sacks of bhang.