PM Modi’s Historic Croatia Visit to Boost EU Trade Talks and Bilateral Ties, Says Indian Envoy

June 29 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Croatia — the first by an Indian leader — is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union and strengthening trade relations between India and Croatia, India’s Ambassador to Croatia, Arun Goel, said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the visit slated for June 18, Goel said the trip is a key step in deepening India’s engagement with EU partners.

“Croatia has been a member of the EU since 2013 and of the Eurozone since 2023. This visit will help India identify a partner to work towards a more balanced and favourable FTA with the EU,” he said.

Major Trade Potential

Highlighting the trade imbalance, Goel noted that Croatian exports to India stood at just USD 70 million—only 0.26% of their total exports—while imports from India reached USD 380 million, accounting for 0.67% of their total imports.

“As India, the world’s fourth-largest economy, looks to become the third-largest, increasing our export footprint in the EU is crucial. The scope of growth in trade between India and Croatia in both directions is immense,” he stated.

Four Key Agreements to Be Signed

The Ambassador said four bilateral agreements will be signed during the visit:

Agriculture and Allied Activities – covering 30 areas of cooperation. Science and Technology Cooperation – including joint research projects. Cultural Exchange Programme – extended for five more years. Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb – extension of support for language and cultural promotion.

“These agreements signal deeper collaboration in emerging technologies, maritime research, and cultural heritage,” Goel added.

Elevating Diplomatic Relations

Modi’s itinerary includes bilateral talks with President Zoran Milanović and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, a visit to the Homeland Memorial, and public interactions. The visit is expected to elevate ties between the two nations significantly.

Goel also highlighted a growing influx of Indian workers to Croatia, describing them as a welcome addition to the local economy.

“Three years ago, there were fewer than 100 Indians here. Today, due to demographic complementarity, many more have arrived. They are happy, safe, and appreciated by Croatians as skilled and peace-loving people,” he said.

Diaspora and Global Leadership

Goel noted the enthusiasm among the Croatian diaspora for Modi’s visit, calling it a moment of pride not just for bilateral ties, but also a recognition of Modi’s global leadership.

“Croatians see this not merely as a state visit by India’s Prime Minister, but as a visit by a global leader. In these uncertain times, they view Prime Minister Modi as a pillar of stability and global peace,” he said.

Strengthening EU Ties

The final leg of Modi’s three-nation European tour will reaffirm India’s intent to expand its influence and partnerships within the European Union.

The visit follows engagements with world leaders in other parts of Europe and precedes Modi’s scheduled meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, where he is set to renew the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership.

“This historic visit marks a milestone in India–Croatia relations and will lay a strong foundation for broader EU engagement,” Goel concluded.