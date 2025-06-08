Connect with us

PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Highest Railway Arch Bridge and India’s First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Before unveiling the Chenab Bridge, the Prime Minister inspected the structure and later interacted with officials and workers involved in the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

REASI, INDIA June 8 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two landmark infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district: the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Railway Bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, the Anji Bridge.

In a symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Modi waved the national flag, the Tiranga, while walking across the deck of the Chenab Bridge, underscoring the national significance of the project.

He was joined at the inauguration by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Chenab Railway Bridge, an engineering marvel standing at 359 metres above the riverbed, is part of the Katra-Sangaldan section of the USBRL project. It now holds the record as the highest railway arch bridge in the world and is poised to connect the Kashmir Valley to the Indian railway network for the first time in history.

The USBRL project—spanning 272 km and constructed at a cost of approximately ₹43,780 crore—has been one of the most complex rail endeavours due to the region’s rugged terrain and seismic sensitivity. It includes 36 tunnels covering 119 km and 943 bridges, offering all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking during the launch, Prime Minister Modi hailed the bridge as a milestone in national integration, economic development, and regional connectivity. “This is not just a bridge; it is a symbol of India’s resolve, engineering excellence, and vision for inclusive progress,” he said.

The inauguration also included the launch of two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, providing faster, more comfortable travel for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.

The newly launched infrastructure is expected to boost tourism, trade, and mobility, transforming the region’s socio-economic landscape and bridging a historic connectivity gap.

