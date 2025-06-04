Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Plans to reduce PAYEE shelved after KRA fails to meet target

Mbadi said the government had conducted simulations on how to lower the PAYE burden to boost Kenyans’ disposable income.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi says the government shelved plans to reduce the Pay As You Earn tax after KRA failed to meet its revenue collection targets.

Speaking before the during a Senate plenary session, Mbadi said the government had conducted simulations on how to lower the PAYE burden to boost Kenyans’ disposable income.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, he stated that the failure by KRA to meet its revenue goals forced Treasury to hold off.

“We did some simulations on how to reduce the Pay As You Earn (PAYE),” Mbadi told Senators.

“What stopped us from implementing it in this finance bill was the failure by KRA to meet its revenue targets.”

KRA had revised its revenue collection target to Sh2.537 trillion for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, down from the original projection of Sh2.787 trillion.

By the close of the fiscal year, the authority had collected Sh2.407 trillion, falling short by Sh130 billion.

This represents a 95.5% achievement of the revised target.

Despite the shortfall, the collection still reflected an 11.1% increase from the previous financial year’s total of Sh2.166 trillion.

The Treasury attributed the revenue underperformance to several macroeconomic challenges, including the weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the U.S. dollar, surging bank lending rates, and disruptions in global supply chains caused by ongoing international conflicts.

Mbadi expressed optimism that ongoing reforms at the Kenya Revenue Authority, particularly in automation and systems modernization, will eventually create room for PAYE reductions in the future.

The proposed tax cut would have provided relief to salaried Kenyans, many of whom are grappling with rising costs of living amid a tough economic climate.

For now, however, the government appears focused on strengthening revenue collection mechanisms before making adjustments to personal income tax.

He assured that the relief will be incorporated in the next finance bill.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kilifi North MP withdraws controversial Muguka Bill after talks with Kindiki

The withdrawn bill had aimed to amend the Crops Act, Cap 318, to distinguish muguka from miraa (khat) and exclude it from the list...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan author prosecuted for writing a book about president’s daughter

Charlene Ruto accused Webster Ochora Elijah of "misusing" her name by writing the book without first seeking permission from her.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNUT demands 60pc salary increment as current CBA comes to an end

Otieno confirmed that teachers will not accept anything less than 60 percent on the salaries and also 30 percent on allowances failure to that...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen lauds Green Climate Fund for approving USD 900mn to fund climate-resilient projects in Kenya

Kenya has 20 projects and programs funded by the Green Climate Fund, including readiness support grants.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH on the spot over unrecovered Intern salary advances, expired drugs

The audit report noted that the advances were extended to interns who had been contracted for less than 12 months contravening the hospital’s human...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt declares Friday a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 — The government has declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Make All Online Government Services Accessible to Persons with Disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The government has committed to making all digitised public services accessible to persons with disabilities, in a bold step...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee Recommends Approval of All 7 IEBC Nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended the approval of all seven nominees...

20 hours ago