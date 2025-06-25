PICTURE STORY: Heavy Security Deployment at Parliament Ahead of Gen Z Anniversary Protests

NAIROBI,Kenya Jun 25 – Security around Parliament was significantly intensified as security officers braced for large crowds marking the first anniversary of the Gen Z movement.

The anniversary comes a year after the unprecedented protests that saw Parliament breached and over 60 people killed, with no convictions made so far fueling Wednesday’s call for justice and accountability.

Armed police units, anti-riot vehicles, and metal barricades were deployed across key entry points into Nairobi’s central business district, with the Parliament precinct under especially tight watch.

Security officers had barricaded Parliament Road with razor wire as part of heightened security measures ahead of the anticipated Gen Z protests in Nairobi.

Officers in full combat gear were stationed along Parliament Road, City Hall Way, and adjacent streets in anticipation of spontaneous demonstrations.

Security has been significantly heightened in the capital, with sections of key roads closed off to both motorists and pedestrians.

Protestors continue to stream into Nairobi’s Central Business District, gathering in growing numbers at key points including the National Archives and Tom Mboya Street to mark the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led June 25 protests.

While police had assured the public of restraint and protection of constitutional rights, the deployment across Nairobi has been heavy, with roads around Parliament, State House, and other key government installations barricaded.

Businesses in Nairobi CBD remained closed as fears of looting and unrest lingered despite the largely nonviolent tone of the demonstrations.