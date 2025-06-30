Connect with us

Protesters use a Kenya Police anti-riot shield to protect themselves from tear gas canisters and rubber bullets amid clashes during demonstrations in downtown Nairobi, on July 2, 2024. Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition Seeks Removal of DP Kindiki, CS Murkomen from Advocates’ Roll over Gen Z Protest Crackdowns

The petition by Nairobi lawyer Kepha Ojijo and filed at LSK accuses the two of gross misconduct and human rights violations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A petition has been filed to delist Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen from the roll of advocates over Gen Z protest crackdowns.

The petition by Nairobi lawyer Kepha Ojijo filed at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) accuses the two of gross misconduct and human rights violations.

Ojijo opines that Murkomen and Kindiki, while serving in powerful security dockets, presided over police operations that resulted in the deaths, injuries, abductions, and disappearances of young protesters during the nationwide Gen Z demonstrations both in 2024 and 2025.

“The respondents continue to identify as advocates while overseeing state-sanctioned brutality,” the motion reads in part. “This misleads the public and demeans the integrity of the legal profession.” The petition stated.

It also accused the two of failing to take responsibility or express remorse and instead praised the conduct of law enforcement despite mounting evidence of human rights violations.

Ojijo is calling for an urgent Special General Meeting of LSK members to vote on whether to strike the two from the Roll of Advocates.

In the alternative, he proposes that the matter be referred to the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal.

“If the respondents wish to engage in politics, they should do so without wearing the hat of advocates,” he argued.

The motion comes amid growing public anger over the state’s handling of youth-led protests.

The government has been accused by Rights groups of using excessive force and targeting peaceful demonstrators.

