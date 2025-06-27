Pakistan President Urges Unity in Fight Against Drug Abuse

June 27 – President Asif Ali Zardari has urged citizens to unite in eliminating drug abuse and supporting national efforts to build a healthier, safer Pakistan.

In his message to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the president emphasised that drug abuse and illicit trafficking remain global challenges requiring unified and sustained international cooperation.

“Pakistan continues to make determined efforts to combat this menace and supports all international and multilateral initiatives in this regard,” he said.

President Zardari reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening institutions, expanding rehabilitation services, and investing in preventive education and public outreach.

“Together, we can safeguard future generations and ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a life free from the influence of narcotics,” he said.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate drug abuse from society, noting the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the crisis.