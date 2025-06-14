Pair killed in ‘skydiving incident’ at Devon airfield

Two people have died following a reported skydiving incident at a Devon airfield, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome at about 13:00 BST on 13 June to concerns of the welfare of two people.

The force said the pair were reported to have been skydivers and both had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police cordons have been set up in the area and anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact investigating officers.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said it was aware of the incident and could not comment any further due to it being an active investigation.