World

Over 200 Killed in Iran, 20 in Israel as Missile Strikes Escalate Conflict

Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, striking several cities including Tel Aviv and the northern coastal city of Haifa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – More than 200 people have been killed in Iran and at least 20 in Israel, with over 200 others injured, as deadly missile exchanges between the two countries intensified over the weekend.

Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday evening, striking several cities, including Tel Aviv and the northern coastal city of Haifa.

Explosions lit up the night sky as residential buildings were hit, with online footage showing widespread damage in both cities.

In response, Israel confirmed it had begun another wave of targeted airstrikes on military facilities across Iran.

The Israeli Defence Forces described the operation as part of an ongoing campaign to neutralise what it calls “imminent threats” from Iran.

Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem has defended the strikes as justified self-defence, saying Iran’s recent operations directly threatened Israel’s existence. He added that Israel has the right to protect its people and sovereignty.

Analysts have said the Israeli operation appeared to have been in preparation for several months and was accelerated following an October 2024 offensive that had significantly weakened Iran’s air defences.

The United States and key Western allies continue to accuse Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon—an allegation Tehran denies.

However, Iran has gradually withdrawn from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was abandoned by the U.S. during Donald Trump’s first term.

That landmark accord had granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for strict limits on its nuclear programme.

While Israel has previously conducted limited covert operations against Iranian targets—often through its Mossad intelligence agency—the scale of the current conflict marks a dramatic escalation. Officials have described the recent Israeli strikes as “impressively precise” and aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

