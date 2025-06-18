Connect with us

Over 20 Injured in Tuesday’s protests, KNCHR says, condemns police brutality, use of hired goons

Published

NAIROBI, June 18, 2025— At least 22 people were injured during Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), which has condemned what it described as excessive use of force and unlawful tactics by police.

The Commission reported that among the casualties was a peaceful civilian, Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, who was shot at close range by police officers in the Nairobi Central Business District.

 The victim is currently in critical condition at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Other injuries included gunshot wounds, head lacerations, whiplashes, blunt trauma, and asthma attacks resulting from tear gas exposure.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris, in a statement released Wednesday evening, strongly criticized the conduct of police during the demonstrations.

“This is an unacceptable conduct by the police, who are required to discharge their duties professionally and provide security for all persons in Kenya without favor or bias,” said Dr. Nyeris.

“The conduct of the police not only takes Kenya back to the dark past but is a sure recipe for creating anarchy in the country.”

Many businesses in Nairobi closed down due to massive looting and vandalism by the marauding gangs.

The Commission also decried the arrest of several peaceful demonstrators, including four human rights defenders in Mombasa, despite organizers having notified authorities in accordance with the law.

 KNCHR has called for their immediate and unconditional release.

One of the most alarming aspects of the Nairobi protest, the Commission noted, was the presence of masked individuals on motorcycles—allegedly hired goons—who roamed the city attacking and robbing civilians.

Protesters and bystanders were assaulted with tyre whips, wooden bars, and other crude weapons, while shops closed down amid widespread looting and vandalism.

“The Commission witnessed hordes of thugs viciously attack and rob protestors and other civilians in the streets of Nairobi.

KNCHR further criticized police officers who concealed their faces and vehicle registration numbers—a clear violation of a 2024 High Court ruling that mandates all officers deployed during protests to wear official uniforms and remain identifiable at all times.

“When those charged with maintaining law and order break the law with such impunity, they encourage citizens to disobey the law.”

The Commission has vowed to continue monitoring the situation and urged members of the public to report any human rights violations via its toll-free number 0800 720627, or SMS line, 22359.

