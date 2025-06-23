Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 12,900 Nairobi employers flagged for SHA non-compliance

PS Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – The Ministry of Health has revealed that over 12,900 employers in Nairobi have failed to remit mandatory statutory deductions under the new Social Health Authority (SHA) system, with outstanding amounts exceeding Sh3 billion.

Speaking during the launch of the SHA Rapid Results Compliance Initiative at the SHA headquarters in Nairobi, Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.

“The Initiative in Nairobi is targeting recovery of over Sh3 Billion from 12,900 non-compliant employers. Employers must remit the 2.75% health deduction monthly or face enforcement under the law,” he urged.

Oluga noted the initiative targets employers to fast-track remittance of the 2.75 percent statutory deductions.

Under the new health financing framework, employers are required to remit 2.75 percent of employees’ gross monthly income to the SHA. While public sector institutions have already complied, many private entities have fallen short, prompting the ministry to begin enforcement action.

Oluga stated “These funds are critical to ensure timely payments to hospitals,” emphasizing that the SHA system is digital, transparent, and well equipped to track contributions in real-time.

He also highlighted tools to support enforcement, including new flexible payment options such as “Lipa SHA Pole Pole”,a solution aimed at easing compliance for workers in the informal sector.

Oluga stated that the compliance drive initiative will first kick off in Nairobi but will soon be rolled out to Kiambu, Kajiado, and other counties.

“We urge all employers to cooperate with SHA officers and fulfill their legal obligations. A functioning health system requires collective effort,” Oluga added.

According to the Ministry, over 24 million Kenyans have already enrolled in SHA, a major milestone in the country’s path toward universal health coverage (UHC).

