Over 100,000 people expected at the Nakuru ASK show

The show goers include pupils and students from all education levels keen to learn lessons from different fields among them agriculture, trade and innovation.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 30 – Over 100,000 people are expected to visit The 2025 Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show which opens its doors to the public on July 2 running through to July 6.

The show chairman, Perminus Migwi said the show goers include pupils and students from all education levels keen to learn lessons from different fields among them agriculture, trade and innovation.

He said the five-day exhibition would display diverse range of sectors, including Agriculture, Banking, Education, Hospitality, Insurance, Manufacturing, Housing, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Public and Private Sector Institutions.

Speaking during a pre-show event which included a seven-kilometre walk through Nakuru City and a charity event for vulnerable children, Migwi said the show would also offer entertainment at its main arena and an amusement park for children.

He added that close to 200 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services during the annual exhibition that attracts visitors from Nakuru, Kericho, Laikipia, Bomet, Narok, Nyandarua and Samburu.

“The show plays a major role in stimulating the local economy through increased sales and a boost in tourism,” he said.

Migwi said more than 190 exhibitors, including new entrants had registered for the show while others were busy renovating their stalls.

A tour of the show revealed that most demonstration farms for seed manufacturers and agricultural instutions had been planted with the crop ready for visitors’ viewing.

“Nakuru ASK show is a regional show meant for all the afore-mentioned counties although we still visitors from other areas that have ASK shows,” he said.

Migwi assured show-goers of their safety within the showground and Nakuru city in general saying that security organs had put in the necessary security measures.

This year’s show theme is “Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth.”

Migwi said each show day will have different guest of honour and was hopeful the President William Ruto or his deputy, Kithure Kindiki would officially open the exhibition.

