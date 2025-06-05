Orengo Leads Siaya Leaders to State House for Talks with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya – June 6 – Siaya Governor James Orengo on Thursday led a delegation of county leaders to State House, Nairobi, for talks with President William Ruto on development priorities—just days after publicly criticising the broad-based government pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo has previously dismissed such engagements as unnecessary lobbying, insisting that national government projects are a constitutional right for all regions—not favours to be granted in exchange for political loyalty or praise-singing.

And following a political agreement between his party ODM and President Ruto, Orengo and the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna have been vocal against it sparking political tensions.

Their critical stance placed them at odds with several MPs from Siaya County as well as with Energy Cabinet Secretary and ODM Secretary-General Opiyo Wandayi, further highlighting divisions within the party over how to engage with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting with President Ruto, Orengo held consultations with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to align on Siaya’s development priorities.

“Held discussions with CS John Mbadi on development priorities in Siaya ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with President Ruto together with a delegation of Siaya leaders,” he posted on Facebook.