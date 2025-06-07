Opposition leaders call for unity to beat President Ruto in 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – Opposition leaders have called on Kenyans to unite in removing President William Ruto from office in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during their tour of Voi, Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua accused President Ruto of promoting tribalism, saying his administration is a major obstacle to national progress.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka lauded Gen Z for their boldness in speaking out and urged them to show up in large numbers during the elections.

DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promises, saying Kenyans deserve better leadership.

In the aftermath of the impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua joined by a coalition of prominent political figures, including People’s Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua, Musyoka, Wamalwa, and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, among others.