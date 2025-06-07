Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Opposition leaders call for unity to beat President Ruto in 2027 polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – Opposition leaders have called on Kenyans to unite in removing President William Ruto from office in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during their tour of Voi, Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua accused President Ruto of promoting tribalism, saying his administration is a major obstacle to national progress.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka lauded Gen Z for their boldness in speaking out and urged them to show up in large numbers during the elections.

DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promises, saying Kenyans deserve better leadership.

In the aftermath of the impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua joined by a coalition of prominent political figures, including People’s Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua, Musyoka, Wamalwa, and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, among others.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

High Court orders two Treasury officials to refund Ksh39.1 million after EACC probe

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court found that Robert...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Sights and Sounds from Performances marking the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic Exchanges

Sights and sounds from the Opening Ceremony of 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season and Special Performance for the 40th Anniversary of China-Kenya Acrobatic...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade...

4 hours ago

County News

UDA moves to eject nominated MCAs mobilizing for Gachagua’s DCP

UDA cited active participation in a DCP political event held on May 15, publicl endorsement of the Gachagua-aligned party on social media platforms—allegedly encouraging...

23 hours ago

Africa

Ruto urges African banks to support green industrialisation

He made the remarks during a high-level consultative meeting on the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), which he convened in his capacity as chair...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto extends Eid-uk-Adha greetings to Kenyan muslims

In a goodwill message shared by State House and accompanied by a symbolic image of the Kaaba and a sacrificial lamb, President Ruto wished...

1 day ago

AGRICULTURE

Biosafety regulator convenes forum on GMO safety in Naivasha

The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.

1 day ago

Africa

President Ruto to host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative talks

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development...

1 day ago