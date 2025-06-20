OPINION | BWIRE: Why Kenya’s War on the Press Is a War on Democracy

Kenya’s newsrooms are undergoing profound transformation — both in professional practice and operating environments — as recent public protests over governance have revealed. Tensions between the media, critics, and the government have escalated alarmingly, while access to credible information from public institutions has dwindled. This vacuum has allowed disinformation and manipulation to thrive.

While critiques of media coverage — especially complaints about “sensational headlines” — are not new, many condemnations today are generalised and emotional, rather than evidence-based. Much of the criticism is entangled with business interests, media ownership structures, and political motivations, rather than grounded in professional accountability. Love or hate them, journalists must be respected and allowed to do their work professionally, free from ridicule or hostility. Where grievances arise, Kenya has clear mechanisms for redress — far preferable to insults and sweeping condemnations.

There has also been a tendency to compare legacy media with digital platforms in a way that wrongly discredits mainstream journalism. Alternative media — now largely associated with social media — have existed for decades and are not replacements for traditional journalism. News gathering, packaging, distribution, audience segmentation and content consumption have evolved, but these platforms are complementary, not competitive.

Despite these changes, editorial obligations have not diminished — they have strengthened. The use of innovation, including artificial intelligence, has propelled journalism to new levels. While misinformation spreads rapidly on digital platforms, often requiring constant fact-checking, it is especially troubling when professional journalists contribute to this challenge. The basics of journalism — reporting the truth — remain the foundation. Newsrooms should invest in strong archives, research units, and reference materials to uphold accuracy and depth, rather than depending solely on fact-checking desks.

Critics seeking to erode trust in journalism often deploy terms like “fake news” and promote fact-checking not as constructive critique, but as a weapon. In reality, Kenyan journalism still operates under core principles: seeking the truth, minimising harm, remaining independent, and being accountable to the public.

Professional journalism involves verifying facts, providing context, and critically evaluating the source and timing of information. This process is led by editors and newsroom managers who apply editorial judgment to determine what qualifies as news. Constructive feedback is welcome, but should be channeled through proper mechanisms — such as public editors or internal fact-checkers — rather than confrontational public corrections, which can threaten journalists, encourage self-censorship, and diminish media credibility.

The struggle between media and government is not new. Governments often seek to co-opt media as tools of governance and propaganda, while the media strive to serve the public interest through independent reporting and fostering democratic discourse. Politicians, particularly those in power, prefer media that support their messaging, while journalists demand safety, access to information, and editorial independence to fulfil their watchdog role.

Media criticism, when well-intentioned, is a vital accountability mechanism and a sign that the public remains engaged. Journalists must, however, acknowledge and reflect on valid concerns when standards slip. To remain central to informed public debate, the media sector must pursue greater unity and work toward a shared agenda that ensures press freedom and integrates media development into national policy.

The Kenyan media is not rogue. Journalists operate under a professional code of conduct and should feel empowered to raise concerns when they face editorial interference or ethical dilemmas. Kenya’s media sector has robust self-regulation structures that allow for accountability without resorting to the courts, which are not always best suited to handle press-related grievances.

Recognising the demands of public life, many media houses have adopted social media and blogging policies to guide their staff. Even in their private digital spaces, journalists are expected to uphold professionalism. Journalism is not just a job — it is a public trust that demands integrity in every sphere.

The author is the Deputy CEO at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK.