Only in Kenya Do Threats to State Institutions Go Unpunished: Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appealed to Kenyans to embrace discipline and respect for national institutions, warning that continued disregard for law and order could lead the country into chaos.

Speaking on Tuesday at State House, Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.

The CS lamented what he described as a growing culture of lawlessness in Kenya, where individuals can publicly declare intentions to disrupt government operations and face minimal consequences.

He noted that such actions represent a dangerous shift in public attitude toward the rule of law.

“It is only in Kenya where a citizen will say they will invade Parliament, they will invade the judiciary, they will visit State House and they still walk court free, not charged and even when they are taken to court,” he said.

In a stern comparison with other global nations, Murkomen highlighted how countries like the United Kingdom and the United States respond to threats against key state institutions which must be protected.

“If anyone in the UK merely posted online that they would march to Buckingham Palace or 10 Downing Street, they’d be picked up from their homes and charged. In the US, if a citizen hinted at invading the White House, the Secret Service would act immediately,” he stated.

Murkomen emphasized that discipline is not just a virtue of security personnel but a shared responsibility of every citizen.

“Kenyans need to appreciate that it is important to have the discipline that these men and women in uniform have. It’s important to protect your nation. There is nothing more beautiful than living in a peaceful country where we can gather to celebrate our national achievements, like a team winning a cup,” he said.

The Interior CS assured his Ministry’s commitment to fully backing security agencies to uphold peace and order.

“We want to promise that these men and women will be supported 100 percent by our ministry to maintain law and order,” Murkomen pledged.