ODPP Withdraws Car Theft Case Against Popular Nairobi Car Dealer Francis Ng’ang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has withdrawn a car theft case against prominent Nairobi car dealer and proprietor of Valley Road Motors, Francis Ng’ang’a, his son Brandon Njoroge Ng’ang’a, and their alleged accomplice Robert Bundi Mugaa.

The case was formally withdrawn at the Makadara Law Courts under Section 87A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), a provision that allows suspension of proceedings.

Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe also lifted warrants of arrest previously issued against the trio on May 28, 2025, after they failed to appear in court for plea taking.

“The accused persons are discharged. The orders issued on May 29, 2025, are hereby vacated,” ruled Magistrate Shikwe.

The court was informed that the complainant, a Nairobi-based lawyer identified as Andrew Kiarie, was not present to take an oath confirming his intention to withdraw the case.

In such instances, the court cannot proceed with a full withdrawal under Section 204 of the CPC. Instead, only the legal representatives of the suspects and the complainant were in court when the case was temporarily dropped.

Ng’ang’a, along with his son and Mugaa, had been accused of conspiring to steal a Mercedes Benz S350, valued at Sh6.5 million — property of Kiarie.

The three were facing two main charges: conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code and theft of a motor vehicle contrary to Section 287A. The warrant issued for their arrest directed police to apprehend the suspects after they skipped the court appearance where they were expected to plead to the charges.

Despite reaching an out-of-court settlement with the complainant, the court required his physical presence to validate a full withdrawal under Section 204. The absence led to the application of Section 87A, which allows the ODPP to withdraw the case.