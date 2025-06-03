Connect with us

Former PS Lilian Omollo

Kenya

NYS scandal case against former PS Lillian Omollo, 36 others back in court Thursday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The long-running corruption case involving former Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 36 others returns to court on Thursday for further mention, as the prosecution awaits the status of a related appeal.

The case, listed as ACC No. 10 of 2018, stems from the infamous National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, in which the accused are alleged to have conspired to defraud the government of millions of shillings through fictitious payments and inflated tenders.

The case is scheduled for mention as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) monitors progress at the Court of Appeal, which could influence the direction of the trial.

Omollo’s case has remained one of Kenya’s most notable corruption trials, drawing public and media attention due to its scale and the involvement of senior government officials.

