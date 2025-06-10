Nyanza lawmakers lead uproar over death of influencer Albert Ojwang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Lawmakers from the Nyanza region have condemned the mysterious death of Albert Omondi Ojwang’, demanding swift justice and an end to what they described as a growing culture of extrajudicial killings and intolerance to dissent.

The leaders among them Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal, and Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma called for immediate action against rogue elements within the state security apparatus following Ojwang’s death in police custody.

“We have buried too many young people to bury one more young person. It’s not going to happen. No,” Odhiambo stated.

“You cannot kill people and expect that life goes on as normal. No, it’s not possible. It will not happen, not on our watch.”

Ojwang’ was arrested in Homa Bay on Saturday, June 7, and transported to Central Police Station Nairobi, where he was found dead the next morning.

His death has sparked national outrage, with leaders and human rights defenders pointing to a chilling trend of silencing young voices online.

The Minority Leader dismissed suggestions that her criticism was in conflict with ODM political arrangements with the government, stating,the broad based government arrangement wasn’t aimed at precipitating violation of the constitution.

“There is no collaboration about intolerance, there is no collaboration about limiting human rights. That is not the nature or character of our party. And we have spoken with the President on this issue. He himself has said he will bring to order the rogue people in government,” Odhiambo stated.

Odhiambo questioned the logic behind transporting Ojwang across counties for detention saying the move was questionable.

“We wonder why it was necessary to transport this young man all the way from Homa Bay to here. Are there no police stations there where he could be kept?”

“Are there no investigation officers who could take up the matter? Are there no courts in that area where this matter could be handled? We really condemn this. This should not go on. Something must be done,” she emphasized.

The Suba North MP also took aim at the growing intolerance toward alternative views especially those expressed on social media by youth.

“If you do not want or cannot tolerate what somebody is saying about you, you have a block button. Just block. It’s that simple. Why would you want to kill somebody because they have different views from yours?” she posed.

Seme MP James Nyikal linked Ojwang’s death to an ongoing pattern of state violence, abductions, and suppression of rights despite public assurances from the President.

“No less a person than the President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, has spoken about this, promising an end to this dangerous and mutating cancer,” Nyikal said.

“The death of Albert Omondi Ojwang’ is a stark reminder that the question of police brutality is one whose answers we are yet to find, collectively as a nation.”

He emphasized the need for swift and firm investigations urging President Ruto to ensure heads roll to bring the culpable individuals are brought to book.

“It is time for the President to deploy the big broom and sweep away characters in the regime who abrogate themselves the power to determine the level of freedom enjoyed by citizens. Heads must roll within the security establishment,” Nyikal noted.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma echoed similar sentiments, calling on the President to act decisively. She condemned the state’s apparent disregard for young people’s rights, warning of a future where free expression becomes a crime.

“Your greatest enemy, Ruto, is your security forces. No parent should bury a child because they dared to speak. Let’s not tribalize this issue. No one should die in such manner,” she said.

The MPs demanded accountability not only from the officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest and detention, but also from the institutions meant to provide oversight, such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).