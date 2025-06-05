Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA boss meets UN Road Safety envoy to discuss Bodaboda, pedestrian safety

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), George Njao, on Thursday held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, during a courtesy visit to the Authority’s headquarters in Nairobi.

NTSA disclosed that the high-level discussions centered on enhancing road safety in Kenya, with a particular focus on the safety of bodaboda operators and pedestrians—groups that remain among the most vulnerable road users in the country.

During the meeting, Njao briefed the UN envoy on the status of the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028), which was officially launched by President William Ruto in April 2024.

The plan outlines strategic interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, with bodaboda riders and pedestrians featuring prominently among the priority areas.

The visit comes amid rising concern over the increasing number of road accidents involving bodaboda operators and pedestrians across the country.

According to NTSA data, these groups account for a significant percentage of road crash fatalities annually.

