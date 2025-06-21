NPS rolls out county-level anti-graft committees in Rift Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The National Police Service (NPS) has launched County Anti-Corruption Committees aimed at addressing corruption and enhancing the fight against crime in the Rift Valley region.

The launch event held in Nakuru on Friday, presided over by Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jasper Ombati, brought together regional police commanders to discuss key security concerns.

Among the topics covered were notable achievements, ongoing challenges, lessons learned, and strategies to tackle current and emerging threats.

“In line with the Inspector General’s directive on anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures, county commanders have been urged to develop comprehensive work plans to proactively address these issues,” the NPS stated Saturday.

The RPC reminded commanders of the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of suspects in custody, maintaining professionalism, and exercising restraint during public order management.

He also emphasized the need for effective preparedness strategies to handle potential security events.

The commanders reaffirmed their commitment to a multi-agency approach in tackling crimes such as cattle rustling and banditry, which remain significant security challenges in the region.

The launch of the County Anti-Corruption Committees has been met with optimism by the team, who view it as a critical step in the ongoing fight against corruption and related criminal activities in the region.