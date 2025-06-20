Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

No matter our disagreements and disappointments, we have to have a country first: Raila

Everything must be about the people and not the leaders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Leaders must do what is right and not what is easy and popular, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said.

Odinga discouraged leaders from doing what is convenient or flowing with the current and instead make bold decisions to transform the country and address the challenges facing the people.

“My position is that leaders are put in place for difficult times to help turn the tide by providing solutions,” he said.

“From outside, we have seen leaders running away from leading and opting for what is easy and popular,” he pointed out.

His sentiments were echoed by President William Ruto, who noted that Mr Odinga’s call for leaders to focus on what is right strongly resonates with the values of the administration he leads.

Speaking during the second day of the Third National Executive Retreat in Kajiado County, Odinga said government programmes must always be inclusive regardless of how people voted in previous elections.

“Going forward, everything must be about the people and not the leaders,” he said.

Odinga called for national unity, noting that differences in viewpoints should not divide the nation.

“I strongly believe that no matter our disagreements and disappointments, we have to have a country first,” he said.

The former Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the development of infrastructure, commending the Affordable Housing Programme and associated programmes such as markets, hospitals and schools.

He pointed out that the housing programme must be integrated with markets, health centres, schools, and other social amenities to make it sustainable.

Odinga also called for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to make it the continental hub of Africa.

He expressed  disappointment with the cancellation of Adani contract to exponentially expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, noting that Kenya faces stiff competition from neighbouring countries that are developing their aviation facilities.

“If this is not done, Nairobi will become dormant,” he warned.

Mr Odinga commended the digitisation of government services to enhance service delivery, and called on Kenya to increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence saying it will help catch up with the developed world.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki called for stronger collaboration among members of the Executive in the implementation of the development agenda.

