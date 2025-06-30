No 2027 election? Fears grow Ruto plans to extend tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Is President William Ruto’s government quietly laying the ground to extend its time in power beyond 2027?

That’s the uneasy question many Kenyans are now asking after Moses Kuria, one of President Ruto’s top advisors, declared that there will be no General Election in 2027 and that the next one may not happen until 2032.

President Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor declared on June 30, in a second post on X following the initial one made on June 26, 2025, that Kenya will not hold elections in 2027.

In the post, Kuria argued that legal challenges facing the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could make it impossible to hold a credible election in 2027.

“In another 39 days, we start the 24-month countdown to the 2027 elections. Kriegler told us there can’t be a free and fair election if we don’t have a Commission two years before the election. This case will go all the way to the Supreme Court… The current administration will continue being in office in the absence of an election,” Kuria wrote.

He went on to say that Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who questioned his claims, knows the truth but won’t say it.

“I’m not a lawyer. Kalonzo is. He knows there is not going to be an election in 2027. The only difference is that I’m honest and he is not.”

– IEBC stalemate raises red flags –

Kuria’s statement comes barely two weeks after President Ruto declared that he would not hand over power to a “bitter and disorganised opposition” a remark that raised eyebrows and sparked whispers about the government’s true intentions.

The IEBC, which is responsible for running the election, is currently incomplete. A petitioner filed a case challenging the appointment process of new commissioners, prompting the court to stop their swearing-in.

That’s a serious issue because the Kriegler Report, written after Kenya’s disputed 2007 election, clearly states that the country needs a full electoral body two years before an election to avoid chaos.

That two-year countdown to August 2027 begins in just over a month.

If the IEBC isn’t ready, key election processes like voter registration, boundary reviews, ballot printing, and tech audits could stall risking delays or a disputed and dangerous outcome.

– What Kenyans are saying –

Kuria’s remarks sparked a wave of reactions on X, with many Kenyans voicing outrage, skepticism, and defiance. Some saw the comments as a warning of systemic failure, not public apathy.

“If elections won’t happen in 2027, it won’t be because Kenyans failed—it’ll be because a system built on delay chose impunity over democracy.” — @PoolbuildersKe

Others accused the government of deliberately laying legal traps to frustrate the polls.

“You’re doing it intentionally pushing court cases to delay things.” — @Owacali.

The youth, especially Gen Z, were seen as unlikely to stay silent.

“You’ll wish there was an election last year when Gen Z is done with you.” — @kamaumwando

“Ruto will go home. Even without elections.” — @gideon_mikaia

Some agreed with Kuria’s concerns about legal roadblocks.

“Instead of pushing IEBC to be ready, Kenyans are fighting the swearing-in of members.” — @Vincent20189455

Others mocked Kuria’s tone.

“What about this year—will there be one, Mr. Prophet?” — @joekimmy94

And a few simply put their faith in God.

“God is listening to our prayers. Utashangaa.” — @gkyeva

– Can the 2027 election be cancelled? –

So, can anyone actually cancel an election? Legally, no one can. The Constitution mandates that Kenya must hold elections every five years, with the next one scheduled for August 10, 2027.

However, concerns are growing that prolonged legal delays around the reconstitution of the IEBC could give the government an excuse to claim it’s not ready.

While any attempt to postpone the vote would likely face serious legal challenges, such a move could spark a major political crisis.

As of now, the courts are still deciding whether the President’s nominees to the IEBC were picked fairly. Until then, the swearing-in is blocked and the clock is ticking.

If nothing changes in the coming weeks, Kenya might miss the 24-month preparation window, something experts say is key for a free and fair vote.

Kuria says he’s just being honest. But honesty or not, his words have rattled a country already on edge. With protests growing and faith in the government falling, any move to delay or cancel the 2027 election could be the spark that lights a fire.

For millions of Kenyans, the right to vote isn’t negotiable. And if that right is taken away, the real question becomes:

What happens next?