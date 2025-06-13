Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Nigeria pardons activist Ken Saro-Wiwa 30 years after execution

Along with eight other campaigners, Saro-Wiwa was convicted of murder, then hanged in 1995 by the then-military regime.

Published

Nigeria’s president has pardoned the late activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, 30 years after his execution sparked global outrage.

Along with eight other campaigners, Saro-Wiwa was convicted of murder, then hanged in 1995 by the then-military regime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Many believed the activists were being punished for leading protests against the operations of oil multinationals, particularly Shell, in Nigeria’s Ogoniland. Shell has long denied any involvement in the executions.

Though the pardons have been welcomed, some activists and relatives say they do not go far enough.

As well as issuing the pardons on Thursday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu bestowed national honours on Mr Saro-Wiwa and his fellow campaigners, who were known as the Ogoni Nine.

The nine men – Mr Saro-Wiwa, Barinem Kiobel, John Kpuinen, Baribor Bera, Felix Nuate, Paul Levula, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo and Daniel Gbokoo – were among dozens who received the honours as part of Nigeria’s annual Democracy Day.

Tinubu said the accolades recognised “heroes” who had made “outstanding contributions ” to the nation’s democracy.

Responding to the pardons for the Ogoni Nine, campaign groups said they would like the government to take further steps.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (Mosop), which was formerly led by Mr Saro-Waro, called the pardon a “courageous act”.

However, Mosop also said that the pardon implies wrongdoing, while in reality “no crime ever took place”.

Barinem Kiobel’s widow expressed her gratitude to Tinubu for the national honour, but called on the president to “properly declare [her] husband and his compatriots innocent” because a “pardon is not granted to the innocent”.

Mr Saro-Wiwa, who was one of Nigeria’s leading authors, led the Ogoni people in peaceful demonstrations against Shell.

Mosop accused the multinational company of polluting the land that locals relied on for their livelihoods.

The Nigerian government responded by brutally cracking down on the protesters. The Ogoni Nine were subsequently found guilty by a secret military tribunal of the murder of four Ogoni chiefs.

Their execution sparked outrage within the international community. It was widely condemned as extrajudicial murder and became a global symbol of the struggle against environmental injustice and repression.

Nigeria was consequently suspended from the Commonwealth group of nations.

Since then, Shell has faced various lawsuits over oil spills and environmental damage in the Niger Delta, the southern region that Ogoniland is a part of.

In 2021 a Dutch court ordered Shell to compensate farmers for spills that contaminated swathes of farmland and fishing waters in the Niger Delta. The company agreed to pay more than a hundred million dollars.

Earlier this year, lawyers representing two Ogoniland communities argued in London’s High Court that Shell must take responsibility for oil pollution that occurred between 1989 and 2020.

Shell denies wrongdoing and says spills in the region have been caused by sabotage, theft and illegal refining for which the company says it is not liable.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Death toll in Nigeria floods hits more than 200, officials say

There are still 500 people missing in the town in north-central Niger State, as a search mission continues.

June 2, 2025

Africa

Nigerian government sues senator over assassination claims

Weeks before, Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused the senate president of sexually harassing her - an allegation he has also denied.

May 23, 2025

Africa

Meta threatens to cut off Facebook in Nigeria over huge fines

Last year, three Nigerian oversight agencies imposed fines on the US-based social media giant totalling more than $290m (£218m) for violating various laws and...

May 3, 2025

Africa

Nigerian bandit kingpin and 100 followers killed

Gwaska Dankarami was said to have been a high-value target who reportedly served as second-in-command to an Islamic State-linked leader.

April 13, 2025

Africa

Nigeria bans airing of song criticising president

Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media in Nigeria and has sparked debate regarding the...

April 11, 2025

Africa

Suspected gunmen attacks kill 52 in Nigeria

The motive for the latest bloodshed is unknown. Bokkos is one of the most frequently attacked areas in Nigeria's Plateau State, which is in...

April 6, 2025

Africa

Seventeen children burnt to death in Nigeria school fire

Several other pupils were injured and rushed to health centres in the town of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state, for treatment.

February 6, 2025

County News

Church stampede in Nigeria’s capital leaves at least 13 killed

According to witnesses, many attendees arrived as early as 4 a.m. local time, despite the event being scheduled to start between 7 a.m. and...

December 22, 2024