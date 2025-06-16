Connect with us

Newton Karish to fly DP flag in Mbeere North by-election

Party leaders Lenny Kivuti and Justin Muturi described Karish, who currently serves as Muminji MCA, as a dedicated servant leader, grounded in strong values and committed to championing the needs of the electorate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 16 – Deputy Party has announced that it will field Newton Kariuki, popularly known as Newton Karish, as its candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North by-election.

“Together with Hon. Lenny Kivuti and a host of other leaders, I was proud to unveil Newton Kariuki (popularly known as Newton Karish) as the Democratic Party’s official candidate for the upcoming Mbeere North by-election. Karish is no stranger to service, his leadership in Muminji speaks for itself,” Muturi stated.

The Mbeere North seat fell vacant after former MP Godfrey Ruku resigned following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Resource Development.

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi from Public Service Cabinet docket following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2023.

Muturi’s sacking on March 26, marked the peak of a fallout with President William Ruto after sustained tensions over rising abductions which the former Attorney General has blamed on government.

