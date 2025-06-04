Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

New Rwandan Envoy Ernest Rwamucyo pledges to strengthen historic ties with Kenya during his tour of duty

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Rwanda’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, has pledged to strengthen the longstanding ties between Kigali and Nairobi as he officially assumes his diplomatic duties.

Speaking during the presentation of his credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, Rwamucyo conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, emphasizing the historic friendship and cooperation that have defined relations between the two nations.

“As I undertake my duties, I am conscious of the historic bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for regional peace, prosperity, and integration,“said Amb. Rwamucyo.

The new envoy expressed confidence that his tenure will see Kenya-Rwanda relations reach even greater heights.

 He lauded the robust bilateral partnership between Kigali and Nairobi, which he said has flourished across key sectors including trade, infrastructure, education, and security.

“Our partnership is evident in areas such as trade, infrastructure, education, security cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,” he noted.

“Rwanda appreciates Kenya’s role as a strategic partner, both bilaterally and within regional frameworks such as the East African Community.”

Rwamucyo reiterated his commitment to building on the existing momentum, promising to actively engage with a wide range of stakeholders in government, the private sector, and civil society to advance shared goals.

As part of the formal diplomatic process, he presented the Letter of Recall for his predecessor, Amb. Martin Ngoga, along with his own credentials from President Kagame, officially marking his entry as Rwanda’s High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya.

