NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC urges restraint during Gen Z anniversary protests

The Commission called on the National Police Service to avoid excessive force during the commemoration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called for peace and restraint ahead of Wednesday’s Gen Z-led commemoration of the 2024 protests, urging participants to uphold the values of national unity and non-violence.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Commission recognized the significance of the day to Kenya’s youth and reaffirmed its commitment to protect constitutional freedoms, while also maintaining public order and cohesion.

“We urge all those participating to exercise their constitutional rights peaceably, as provided for by the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” the statement read in part.

“The right to assemble, demonstrate, and petition must be exercised responsibly and safeguarded against any form of violence or incitement.”

The Commission called on the National Police Service (NPS) to avoid excessive force during the commemoration, emphasizing that the protection of life and the upholding of human dignity must be the cornerstone of all security operations.

The statement by NCIC comes on the back of calls for restraint from various quarters directed at the police and protesters ahead of tomorrow’s demonstrations.

Earlier, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) called on the police to uphold the rule of law even as they expressed concern about what they termed the increasing disregard for human life and dignity amid a disturbing rise in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and violent intimidation.

Likewise, a coalition of foreign embassies and high commissions in Kenya voiced deep concern over the use of hired individuals commonly referred to as “goons” to infiltrate and disrupt peaceful demonstrations in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, the diplomats warned that such tactics threaten Kenya’s democratic values and undermine the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

