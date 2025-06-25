Connect with us

Protests in Kisii on June 25, 2025 in commemoration of the demos last year when over 60 people were shot dead by police during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

Nationwide Protests Bring Nairobi and Other Cities to a Standstill

NAIROBI, Kenya 25 — Kenya witnessed a massive wave of anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday, with major towns brought to a standstill as thousands of protesters took to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the deadly June 25, 2024 Gen Z-led protests.

There was a near-total shutdown of businesses and transport services in Nairobi, Eldoret, Nyeri, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Kisii, as protesters marched in solidarity, demanding justice, reforms, and an end to police brutality. Roads were barricaded and bonfires lit in several areas, paralysing movement and grounding public transport.

In Nairobi’s Central Business District, violent scenes broke out as anti-riot police clashed with protesters attempting to march to State House and Parliament, which were both cordoned off with razor wire and secured by heavily armed officers.

Chanting “Ruto Must Go”, “Wantam”, and “Enough is Enough”, protesters were met with tear gas and in some cases live bullets, as police tried to stop them from advancing toward government buildings. Several demonstrators and police officers sustained injuries in the confrontations.

“We’re not afraid anymore. Enough is enough! We are going to State House!” shouted one protester as crowds surged along Kenyatta Avenue before being repelled by police.

On Thika Road, a major clash was reported at Githurai, where protesters blocked the highway and battled police for hours. They attempted to march toward the city centre to join the larger demonstrations in Nairobi CBD.

In Kisii, protesters lit bonfires along the Kisii-Keroka Road, completely halting traffic. Eldoret witnessed large turnouts, with demonstrators marching through Uganda Road and surrounding estates, causing a disruption in business operations.

In Mombasa, youths blocked sections of Moi Avenue and Jomo Kenyatta Avenue, while police fired tear gas in efforts to disperse them. Nyeri also saw major roads sealed off, including sections of Kenyatta Road and Kamakwa, with residents joining in the nationwide demonstrations.

In Nakuru, protesters lit fires on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, near Kabarak turnoff, and engaged police in running battles for most of the day.

Human rights organisations have raised concerns over the use of excessive force by police and urged the government to protect citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest. Organisers of the Gen Z demonstrations say the movement is in honour of the dozens of young people killed during last year’s protests—deaths for which no officer has been held accountable.

By midday, tension remained high in many towns where police were still battling protesters with teargas.

