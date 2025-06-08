Connect with us

Nairobi leaders reaffirm support for President Ruto

Speaking during a church service in Makadara, area MP George Aladwa urged the President to stay focused despite growing criticism, which he dismissed as “noisy distractions.”

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – A section of Nairobi leaders elected under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has reiterated their unwavering support for President William Ruto and his broad-based administration.

“Let us not complicate things when it comes to our relationship with President Ruto. It’s not just about the Broad-based Government; it’s about ensuring he wins a second term in office,” said the second-term MP, who also serves as the ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman.

Aladwa added, “As ODM leaders in Nairobi, we have made a commitment to stand by our President because we saw how he stood by Raila Odinga during his failed bid to become the African Union Commission Chairperson. I am guaranteeing the President the support of city residents. Let others continue with their tribal rhetoric.”

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris praised the President’s commitment to transforming the country.

“For me, I want us to understand that the chosen one to lead this country is William Samoei Ruto. That is why we are in the Broad-based Government. Nairobi will remain with William Samoei Ruto and his leadership,” she said.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu encouraged Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto, citing his development record.

“I am in the President’s camp because I don’t play in the small league. I associate myself with the league of a leader whose achievements we have witnessed over the last two and a half years,” Nyamu said.

