Nairobi Hospital launches home blood collection service to enhance access To lab services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Nairobi Hospital has launched its Home Blood Collection Service at an event held at the hospital today.

This new service enables trained phlebotomists to collect blood samples and body fluids for laboratory analysis from the comfort of a client’s home or office.

The introduction of this service marks a significant step in improving access to healthcare through enhanced convenience and patient-centered innovation.

The service is designed for acute and chronically ill patients, individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, and children, who may find traveling to a hospital inconvenient.

Additionally, it provides a time-saving solution for CEOs, business professionals, and entrepreneurs, who may struggle to fit hospital visits into their schedules.

Speaking at the event, The Nairobi Hospital CEO, Mr. Felix Osano, emphasized the hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services, stating that the hospital has continuously invested in facilities and resources to ensure patients receive unparalleled healthcare.

He added that the introduction of home blood collection services is a major step forward, catering to patients who, for one reason or another, are unable to visit the hospital.

“In today’s fast-paced economy, this service allows patients to receive care at their workplaces, saving valuable time while ensuring vulnerable individuals in our society are not inconvenienced. This commitment to patient-centered care inspired The Nairobi Hospital to introduce home blood collection services.” Mr. Osano stated.

To ensure seamless operations, The Nairobi Hospital will provide a dedicated contact number and email for service requests and inquiries.

Once a request is made, a well-trained and licensed laboratory staff member will be dispatched to collect samples and process tests efficiently. Additionally, a support team will assist with insurance approval procedures.

“All patients who wish to use the home blood collection service are eligible. The service is affordable, with a minimal charge of KES 200 per visit, subject to approval from insurance providers,” stated Dr. Rahul Zode, The Nairobi Hospital’s Chief Pathologist.

Dr. Zode further highlighted the hospital’s commitment to confidentiality and timely delivery of results, explaining that patients will receive password-protected email reports or, upon request, a physical copy for an additional charge. This ensures security and accuracy in follow-up care and continuity of treatment.

The home blood collection service has gained popularity globally, driven by technological advancements, increased health awareness, and the convenience of at-home testing.

Through this initiative, The Nairobi Hospital reaffirms its dedication to medical excellence, continuously striving to provide healthcare services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its patients.