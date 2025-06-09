Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Nairobi Central Police Station top officers interdicted over death of Albert Ojwang in custody

The Inspector General ordered the immediate interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer, the cell sentry, all report office officers on duty that night, and any other officer linked to the incident.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted several officers stationed at Central Police Station, Nairobi, following the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

The Inspector General ordered the immediate interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer, the cell sentry, all report office officers on duty that night, and any other officer linked to the incident.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ojwang, who had been arrested for alleged false publication, reportedly sustained fatal head injuries after hitting a cell wall.

He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

National Police Service Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that Ojwang’ died at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on Sunday.

This was after police arrested him at his home in Kakot, Homa Bay County on Saturday afternoon. They later drove him to Nairobi and detained him at the Central Police Station.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head
against the cell wall,” said the police spokesman.

Nyagah says police officers on duty rushed Ojwang to to Mbagathi Hospital after they noticed the injuries. He was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kalonzo announces candlelight vigil to honour June 25 Gen Z protest victims

“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must...

16 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Gachagua pressures Atwoli to speak up on diversion of NSSF funds to bankroll Govt mega-projects

“We are very happy to hear that Atwoli has started to speak out—he has been silent for too long. He is one of the...

16 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto, Gachagua differ over Kenya’s Transformation Path

But speaking at Jesus Celebration Centre in Kilifi, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said many Kenyans haven’t seen the promised inclusivity and development.

18 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegation

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km north of the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mediheal says transplant procedures aligned to Health Act, 2017 and international standards

NAIROBI, Kenya June 8 – Mediheal Group of Hospitals says that it operates within the confines of Kenyan law and follows international medical standards...

18 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Nairobi leaders reaffirm support for President Ruto

Speaking during a church service in Makadara, area MP George Aladwa urged the President to stay focused despite growing criticism, which he dismissed as...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya, China Mark 40 Years of Acrobatics and Cultural Ties with Dazzling Showcase

Festivities opened with the Seng’anya Dance by the Bomas Harambee Dancers—whose electrifying footwork and rhythmic drumming captured the essence of Kenyan tradition. This was...

20 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto attends church service in Nairobi, Makadara Constituency

The President is expected to use the platform to rally support for his administration’s agenda, even as criticism mounts from the opposition over unfulfilled...

21 hours ago