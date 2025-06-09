Nairobi Central Police Station top officers interdicted over death of Albert Ojwang in custody

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted several officers stationed at Central Police Station, Nairobi, following the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

The Inspector General ordered the immediate interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer, the cell sentry, all report office officers on duty that night, and any other officer linked to the incident.

Ojwang, who had been arrested for alleged false publication, reportedly sustained fatal head injuries after hitting a cell wall.

He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

National Police Service Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that Ojwang’ died at the Central Police Station in Nairobi on Sunday.

This was after police arrested him at his home in Kakot, Homa Bay County on Saturday afternoon. They later drove him to Nairobi and detained him at the Central Police Station.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head

against the cell wall,” said the police spokesman.

Nyagah says police officers on duty rushed Ojwang to to Mbagathi Hospital after they noticed the injuries. He was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.