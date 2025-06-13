Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Talam arrested in Eldoret over Albert Ojwang’s death

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam has been arrested in Eldoret after a day-long operation over social media influence Albert Ojwang’s death in custody.

This brings to three the number of suspects nabbed over the incident that has drawn a lot of public outcry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

They further stated that he had switched off his mobile phone on Thursday as officers closed in on him.

He was eventually located, arrested, and handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for further processing.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya calls on Israel, Iran to exercise restraint as tensions escalate in the Middle East

Nairobi has warned that further provocation could have dire consequences for regional and global stability.

59 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya commemorates 20th Anniversary of RECSA, destroys over 6,000 Illicit Firearms

The event, held at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, brought together interior ministers and delegates from the 15 RECSA member states.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ugandan protester filmed brandishing panga in Nakuru demos arrested

Hassan Mtimkavu, alias Paul Ositi, who was seen daringly wielding the weapon at police officers during Monday’s demonstrations, is a Ugandan national.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second petition seeks DIG Lagat’s ouster over Ojwang’s custodial death

The petitioners allege attempts to tamper with evidence, including interference with CCTV footage at Central Police Station, where Ojwang was detained.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Ukambani region deserves projects and programs to uplift lives

DP Kindiki revealed that he is working with all the leaders from the region to ensure the area does not lag behind in development

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks 21 days to detain Constable James Mukhwana over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA alleges that Mukhwana, alongsidehis yet-to-be-arrested colleagues, was involved in the fatal assault of Albert Ochieng inside the cells at Central Police Station.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick to our agreement, ODM tells UDA over increased abductions

This is not what we agreed on. Stop harming Kenyans. Stop targeting the youth. End the abductions: ODM

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

FIDA calls for justice for Baby thrown from balcony by intoxicated uncle

FIDA-Kenya expressed deep sorrow over the incident at Jacaranda Residences, Roysambu, describing it as a devastating violation of the trust and safety owed to...

5 hours ago