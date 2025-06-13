Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Talam arrested in Eldoret over Albert Ojwang’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam has been arrested in Eldoret after a day-long operation over social media influence Albert Ojwang’s death in custody.

This brings to three the number of suspects nabbed over the incident that has drawn a lot of public outcry.

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

They further stated that he had switched off his mobile phone on Thursday as officers closed in on him.

He was eventually located, arrested, and handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for further processing.