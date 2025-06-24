Nairobi CBD businesses issue closure notices ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Business owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) have begun issuing closure notices to tenants and customers, citing fears of potential looting and violence linked to a major demonstration planned for tomorrow.

The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024 Finance Bill and bad governanc.

Last year’s demonstrations, which began peacefully, escalated into nationwide unrest, prompting a heavy-handed response from law enforcement and leading to widespread damage to property in urban centers.

A trader in the downtown Nairobi, told Capital FM News that several retailers, banks, and office buildings are boarding up their storefronts or increasing private security as a precaution.

This year’s planned protest is being framed by organizers as a peaceful commemoration and a renewed call to end police brutality.