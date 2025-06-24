Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi CBD businesses issue closure notices ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024 Finance Bill and bad governanc.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Business owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) have begun issuing closure notices to tenants and customers, citing fears of potential looting and violence linked to a major demonstration planned for tomorrow.

The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024 Finance Bill and bad governanc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last year’s demonstrations, which began peacefully, escalated into nationwide unrest, prompting a heavy-handed response from law enforcement and leading to widespread damage to property in urban centers.

A trader in the downtown Nairobi, told Capital FM News that several retailers, banks, and office buildings are boarding up their storefronts or increasing private security as a precaution.

This year’s planned protest is being framed by organizers as a peaceful commemoration and a renewed call to end police brutality.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Only in Kenya Do Threats to State Institutions Go Unpunished: Murkomen

Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto backs police ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected land fraudster arraigned at Milimani Law Courts

A complaint filed by Wibeso Investment Limited led to a probe which revealed that the company has held valid ownership of the contested land...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers

Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Diaspora remittances hit Sh638bn in 2024: President Ruto

President Ruto stated that the Labour Mobility Programme has facilitated the employment of nearly 400,000 Kenyans abroad in the past two years. 

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman charged with stealing Sh356mn from his employer

Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru clergy, politicians urge police to show restraint during Gen Z march

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 24 – Church and political leaders in Nakuru have urged the police to practice restraint when handling peaceful protesters during Wednesday’s...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13th Africa Evidence Summit kicks-off in Nairobi with a call for credible evidence amidst crippled funding from global north

The summit will Provoke action, help in building a culture where evidence is demanded and applied not just produced

4 hours ago