Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA champions fight against alcohol and drug abuse in Embu and beyond

NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 27 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) marked this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) with a powerful call to action: prevention is the first line of defence in the war against substance abuse.

The national celebrations, held in Embu County, brought together government officials, community leaders, youth, and anti-drug advocates under the theme The evidence is clear: invest in prevention. Break the cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime. NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Prevention is not only cost-effective but also one of the most sustainable strategies in this fight,” declared Rev. Mairori. “By educating our youth, empowering families, and creating supportive environments, we can stop addiction before it starts. Every shilling spent on prevention saves countless lives and resources that would otherwise go into treatment and rehabilitation.”

The event, graced by Eastern Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich, highlighted NACADA’s multi-sectoral approach in tackling substance abuse. Rotich lauded the authority’s efforts, noting that community engagement and awareness campaigns have significantly reduced drug-related harm in the region.

“NACADA’s work aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by fostering healthy, productive communities,” said Rotich. “When we prevent drug abuse, we secure our future workforce, reduce crime, and promote national development.”

Similar celebrations were replicated across all 47 counties, with NACADA’s county coordinators leading marches, school sensitisation programs, and stakeholder forums. From Mombasa to Turkana, the message was clear: investing in prevention today safeguards tomorrow.

As Kenya continues to grapple with the devastating effects of alcohol and drug abuse, NACADA’s IDADA 2025 celebrations serve as a timely reminder—the best cure is stopping the problem before it begins.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during...

55 minutes ago

Africa

Ruto says urgent AU reform is key to strengthening continental voice

Speaking when he hosted AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated the reforms will include ensuring that AU's organs...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kipyegon falls short in sub-four-minute mile bid

Kipyegon was kitted out in an aerodynamic skinsuit and specially designed spikes as she targeted sub-60 second laps - an average speed of about...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua suspends planned Embu tour after June 25 protest deaths, business losses

In a statement to newsrooms, Gachagua said he had taken the decision following the June 25 demonstrations called by Gen Z youth in which...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua blames State-sponsored goons for chaos, looting during Gen Z Protests

Gachagua castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for his characterization of the Gen Z-led protests comparing the demonstrations to acts of terrorism.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah, Junet accuse Gachagua of orchestrating June 25 deadly protests.

Speaking while introducing a jointly sponsored motion to condemn the lawlessness, destruction, and vandalism of public and private property during the protests, Majority Leader...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo County Assembly Denies Holding Sitting on Governor Guyo Impeachment

The purported statement claimed that 16 out of 18 MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment motion, with two members absent and none opposed.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have evidence of vehicles ferrying people and distribution money to cause anarchy: Murkomen on protest chaos

CS Murkomen stated that the criminals looted and vandalized businesses and vowed tough action on perpetrators and financiers.

16 hours ago