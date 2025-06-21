Mwiki residents sustain protest amid outrage over murder of gang-raped teen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Residents of Mwiki in Kasarani have taken to the streets for a second consecutive day, demanding justice for 18-year-old Abigael Wina Wanjiku, whose mutilated body was discovered in her home on Thursday.

The young woman is believed to have been gang-raped and violently murdered in what human rights defenders are calling a case of femicide.

Preliminary investigations indicate she sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and suffered severe head trauma.

Kasarani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer confirmed that Abigael had five stab wounds in the stomach, injuries consistent with kitchen knife stabbings.

Investigators also recovered a bloodied cooking pan at the scene linked to blunt trauma on the victim.

Outraged residents lit bonfires and barricaded the Kasarani–Mwiki road with stones and debris on Saturday, paralyzing transport as they chanted slogans against gender-based violence and police inaction.

“This is femicide, and it must stop,” stated the Kasarani Social Justice Centre in a statement.

“Our human rights defenders are following up on the case to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Police say they are actively pursuing leads and have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind what they described as a heinous crime.