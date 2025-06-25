Murkomen Tours Nairobi CBD at Dawn as Police Heighten Security Ahead of Gen Z Protest Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya June 25 — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made an early morning tour of Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday, as security agencies heightened surveillance in anticipation of nationwide protests marking the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, the Cabinet Secretary walked to Jogoo House A to meet with the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, for a security briefing.

Before the meeting, Murkomen visited Harambee House and interacted with security officers on duty. Along the way, he also engaged briefly with law enforcement officers patrolling the streets and spoke with Nairobi residents heading to work.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen interacts with police officers at Jogoo House A on June 25, 2025, during a security briefing ahead of the Gen Z protest anniversary.

The early morning visit comes amid increased police presence across the city, with roadblocks mounted around key government installations, including Parliament and State House, following online calls for a symbolic march to State House.

Wednesday’s planned protests are intended to commemorate last year’s Gen Z-led demonstrations that culminated in the unprecedented storming of Parliament. Many Kenyans have pledged to return to the streets in peaceful remembrance of those who lost their lives during the 2024 protests, with rallies expected in several towns across the country.

While there is hope that the commemorations will remain peaceful, anxiety persists over the potential for renewed violence, looting, or confrontations—scenes that played out during last year’s unrest.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has warned that any form of civil disobedience will be addressed within the framework of the law.

“As we exercise our rights, let us remember: Kenya is our homeland. We only have this country. Let us protect it,” Kanja said.

He reiterated that while the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, the Public Order Act and the Penal Code clearly define the boundaries of lawful gatherings. Any protest that turns violent or disrupts public order will be deemed unlawful, and police will respond accordingly.

“Unauthorized persons must also refrain from accessing protected areas as defined under the Protected Areas Act,” Kanja added.

The day also reignites calls for justice from families who lost loved ones during last year’s protests—many allegedly at the hands of police. One year later, no police officer has been convicted in connection with the deaths, despite repeated pledges of accountability, including past assurances from President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, President Ruto reaffirmed his support for the police and warned against any attempts to intimidate officers. However, he did not address the unresolved cases involving protest victims.

With tensions running high, many Kenyans are hoping for peaceful demonstrations free of violence or destruction. Nonetheless, concerns remain over the possibility of infiltration by hired goons—an issue that has marred previous protests.