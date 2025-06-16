Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Orders CCTV in All Police Stations After Blogger Ojwang’s Murder in Custody

Ojwang, a teacher and digital content creator, was arrested in Homa Bay following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, who accused him of making defamatory remarks on social media. He was transferred to Nairobi’s Central Police Station, where he was later reported dead.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the country following the shocking murder of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody—an incident that has fuelled public fury and renewed fears of extrajudicial killings by security agencies.

Murkomen said the killing of Ojwang in police custody has underscored the urgent need for accountability and transparency in police operations.

He directed that all 1,209 police stations be fitted with surveillance systems within the next two years to help deter abuse and ensure officers act within the law.

“Ojwang’s death is a painful reminder of what must change. It is now imperative that every police station in the country is equipped with CCTV cameras,” Murkomen said.

Police Headquarters initially claimed Ojwang had collapsed in his cell and was rushed to hospital, but a postmortem report revealed he had died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries—evidence consistent with a violent assault. The report further indicated he was already dead by the time he arrived at Mbagathi Hospital.

On Monday, Murkomen said the new CCTV systems will be under the control of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), who will be required to ensure functionality at all times. “In the event of a fault, the officer must report it within one hour through the established chain of command,” he said.

The announcement came on the same day DIG Lagat bowed to public pressure and stepped aside to allow investigations into Ojwang’s death. His decision followed last week’s violent protests in Nairobi and mounting calls for his resignation.

“I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” he stated, handing over to his deputy until completion of the investigations.

DIG Lagat Steps Aside Amid Pressure Over Blogger Ojwang’s Death in Custody

However, youth groups and activists leading the demonstrations say the move is not enough. They are planning more protests on Tuesday, demanding that Lagat be charged with murder.

Ojwang’s father said he still hopes to hear from Lagat on what exactly led to his arrest and eventual murder in police custody.

“I should see or hear from him [Lagat] what my child did to him,” said Meshack Ojwang Opiyo in an emotional press interview in Nairobi at the weekend.

“What Did My Son Do to Lagat?” – Father of Slain Blogger Demands Justice as Public Fury Grows

So far, three police officers, including Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam, have been arrested in connection with Ojwang’s death. They are yet to be formally charged as investigations continue, with police being granted time to complete inquiries.

Speaking at Harambee House, Murkomen said the CCTV directive is part of a broader plan to reform the National Police Service and enhance public trust. He announced that digitisation of Occurrence Books (OBs) will be rolled out within one year to make incident reporting secure and tamper-proof.

Each police station will also undergo regular audits and performance reviews, with input from civil society, religious leaders, and other independent observers. Murkomen said the Ministry is developing a performance evaluation framework that will reward ethical conduct and penalise misconduct.

He also directed all police stations to adopt community policing models and announced the introduction of continuous professional development (CPD) programmes. All OCSs will undergo annual constitutional training to restore professionalism and discipline within the ranks.

“This marks the first step in restoring professionalism, discipline, and service excellence across all levels of the police service,” Murkomen said.

He added that the Ministry of Interior will work closely with the National Treasury and Parliament to secure adequate funding for the reforms.

Ojwang’s killing has placed the spotlight back on Kenya’s security agencies, which have long faced accusations of extrajudicial killings and torture.

