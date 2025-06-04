Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen lauds Green Climate Fund for approving USD 900mn to fund climate-resilient projects in Kenya

Kenya has 20 projects and programs funded by the Green Climate Fund, including readiness support grants.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- Kenya has commended the global climate change body for approving over USD 900 million to fund climate-resilient development projects.

According to Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who is in Geneva, Switzerland, Kenya has 20 projects and programs funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), including readiness support grants.

During a high-level bilateral meeting with the Head of Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) at the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Stephanie Speck, the CS, stated that climate change is a threat multiplier to security risks.

On the sidelines of the 8th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025), the CS engaged Speck and expressed Kenya’s deep appreciation for the GCF’s continued support in climate resilience, a flagship project of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Murkomen, in particular, hailed GCF’s approval of climate-resilience development projects totaling USD 937.66 million.

He said the projects are instrumental in addressing the impact of climate change while promoting sustainable, low-emission growth across the country.

“Existing security challenges are compounded by climate change. It is important to pay attention to climate change and its holistic attendant to security risks,” stated the CS.

Murkomen thanked Speck for reaffirming the GCF’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with Kenya.

She welcomed Kenya’s request for dedicated support to the Dadaab refugee camp and surrounding host communities, with a focus on environmental restoration and renewable energy initiatives.

Speck emphasized the importance of addressing the intersection of climate vulnerability and humanitarian challenges and pledged to explore innovative, resilience-building solutions.

The CS said the talks highlighted the strong alignment between Kenya’s climate action agenda and the GCF’s mission to support vulnerable populations confronting both environmental degradation and displacement.

Amb. Francy Too, Kenya’s permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, was in attendance.

