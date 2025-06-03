Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Murkomen held bilateral talks with Kamal Kishore, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen engages top UN official on disaster risk management

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva, focused on bolstering partnerships in key areas such as disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and emergency response, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3— Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday held bilateral talks with Kamal Kishore, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The engagement aimed at deepening collaboration between Kenya and the global body on disaster management and resilience-building.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva, focused on bolstering partnerships in key areas such as disaster risk reduction, preparedness, and emergency response, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

“Today, I held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Kamal Kishore… our discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between Kenya and the UNDRR across critical sectors,” CS Murkomen said.

Other areas covered in the meeting included capacity building and training of disaster management personnel, technology transfer and innovation, the exchange of information and best practices, and enhancing humanitarian cooperation in emergency situations.

Murkomen reiterated Kenya’s commitment to proactive disaster management policies, citing the country’s recent strides in enhancing resilience.

 He singled out the launch of the “Early Warnings for All” (EW4All) initiative, a multi-agency effort aimed at boosting anticipatory action and safeguarding communities from climate-related and other natural disasters.

Kishore praised Kenya for its progressive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience, commending the nation for hosting UN-Habitat and championing urban resilience.

The high-level discussions come at a time when global attention is increasingly turning to climate change adaptation and the strengthening of systems to mitigate the impact of disasters.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expands eTA exemptions to include persons with Permanent Residence

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced the changes through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 75, dated May 30, 2025.

3 days ago

Top stories

Wamuchomba Demands Murkomen’s Resignation Over Killing of Catholic Priest

The National Police Service (NPS) has since confirmed the deployment of additional security personnel to the region. A multi-agency operation has led to the...

May 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior ministry to roll out town halls countrywide: PS Omollo

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the initiative which started in the Coastal region, led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, will be rolled out nationwide.

April 20, 2025

County News

State invites views on policy to formalise Village Elders’ Role

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the policy as one that introduces eligibility criteria, assigns specific responsibilities, and establishes mechanisms for oversight and logistical...

April 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen offers critical editors, reporters a paid trip to Elwak

Murkomen dismissed growing criticism from the media and social media users, arguing that many fail to grasp the challenges security officers face in maintaining...

March 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches mobile ID registration to list 1mn youth after scrapping Sh300 fee

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen launched the drive in Nakuru on Wednesday and announced that the nationwide exercise, which will feature mobile registration, will also...

March 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt scraps Sh300 ID application fee in a special gazette

The move follows an order by President William Ruto directing that first-time ID applicants receive the document free of charge.

March 19, 2025

Headlines

Government Warns Cattle Rustlers as Murkomen Unveils New Security Measures at Kisii-Narok Border

Speaking during a peace meeting at the Narok-Kisii border, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that those who steal cattle should not be treated...

March 15, 2025