Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emphasized Kenya's dedication to regional peace and stability while dismissing claims of bias in hosting Sudanese civilian and RSF representatives/FILE

Mudavadi urges youth to use social media responsibly

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged the youth to exercise caution while using social media, warning that misuse could harm their future prospects.

Mudavadi acknowledged that technology and social media have transformed society by creating jobs and promoting creativity, but warned of rising global scrutiny and regulation around online behaviour.

“I want to encourage the young people of our country that embracing the use of social media is appreciated. But what we are seeing when it comes to the changes taking place across the globe should be a wake-up call on how they relate and interact on those platforms,” he cautioned Mudavadi.

The PCS added; “I am telling the youth to be more reasonable and the same time very careful on how they engage on social media.”

He also warned of predators exploiting platforms like TikTok and Instagram, calling for vigilance and collective action to curb gender-based violence and online abuse.

Mudavadi lauded disciplined and focused youth as Kenya’s future, urging them not to risk their potential through reckless online behavior.

Late last year Mudavadi had urged the society to be extra cautious especially the youth in their online interaction.

He regretted the deaths reported as a result of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and called for adoption of aggressive policies and regulation to address the growing prevalence of technologically facilitated gender-based violence.

