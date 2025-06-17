Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi tells off global community for undermining African peace strategies

On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region,” Mudavadi said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16— Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned the international community against pursuing unilateral approaches to conflict resolution in Africa, cautioning that such efforts risk undermining regional mechanisms dedicated to securing lasting peace—particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over ongoing fighting in eastern DRC, where Congolese forces are battling the M23 rebels.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kigali has repeatedly accused Western countries of unfairly blaming Rwanda for the conflict while failing to hold the DRC accountable for its alleged support of anti-Rwanda rebel groups such as the FDLR.

Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the 13th edition of the Kultaranta Talks in Naantali, Finland, made the remarks during a high-level panel discussion on the shifting global geopolitical landscape.

 The talks were convened by Finnish President Alexander Stubb under the theme “The Changing World Order—Old Meets New.”

“On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region,” he said.

In his address, Mudavadi, who doubles up as Prime Cabinet Secretary, stressed the importance of empowering regional frameworks as part of a broader push for “genuine multilateralism.”

He emphasized that enduring peace can only be achieved through shared responsibility and mutual respect for regional and international institutions.

The session, themed “Accumulation of Shocks at the Global Level – What the West Should Understand,” also addressed global instability and the need for stronger partnerships between developed and developing nations.

Mudavadi urged Western nations to reframe their engagement with Africa, aligning trade, investment, and economic cooperation with the continent’s evolving development priorities.

Mudavadi shared the panel with Foreign Ministers Elina Valtonen of Finland, Dr. Arnoldo André Tinoco of Costa Rica, S.E.M. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari of Benin, and Thailand’s Vice Minister Russ Jalichandra.

The dialogue featured robust exchanges on how to navigate the increasingly complex web of global crises, from geopolitical rivalries to economic shocks and climate threats.

The Kultaranta Talks, held annually, bring together global leaders, policymakers, and thinkers to deliberate on critical issues shaping the international order.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Rape arrest at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) reignites abuse claims from local women

The arrest of a British soldier accused of rape at an army barracks in Nanyuki, Kenya, has put a long-running, and very current, scandal...

49 minutes ago

Africa

41 young Kenyans leaders selected for 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship

During the six week program, participants from across Africa will engage in intensive academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, while also sharing their expertise...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Orders CCTV in All Police Stations After Blogger Ojwang’s Murder in Custody

Ojwang, a teacher and digital content creator, was arrested in Homa Bay following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat,...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) All 1209 police stations in Kenya will be equipped with CCTV cameras within 2 years – CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen says all police stations across Kenya to have CCTV cameras in next 2yrs to enhance accountability, transparency; tampering to be criminalized.

18 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Tears of a widow: Albert Ojwang’s wife cries for justice over police killing

The wife of deceased Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang has called for justice for his death while in police custody. “I blame the police because...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya refutes claims of involvement in Sudan conflict

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed the accusations as "false and misleading

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors Threaten to Boycott Future DORA Talks, Decry ‘Tokenism’ in Revenue Allocation

The Division of Revenue Bill once passed into the Division of Revenue Act is a legislation that determines the equitable sharing of nationally raised...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks to detain Central OCS Talaam for 21 days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

20 hours ago