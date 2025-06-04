Mudavadi in Zambia for 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, is in Lusaka, Zambia, for the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The high-level meeting, which began Tuesday, brings together representatives from ten African countries to advance the continent’s call for greater representation in global governance, particularly within the UNSC.

The C-10 is spearheading Africa’s Common Position on UN reforms, which includes a push for the allocation of at least two permanent seats for African nations on the Security Council.

The committee also seeks to address what it terms historical injustices against Africa, including the continued marginalization of the continent in critical international decision-making forums.

Mudavadi’s office said that the gathering comes at a time when Mudavadi has called for the urgency of Africa’s inclusion in global leadership structures, noting that the continent’s population of over 1.4 billion people remains grossly underrepresented in matters of peace, security, and governance.

The C-10 member states include Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia. The group also champions broader development priorities for the continent, including the promotion of education, science, technology, and innovation.

During his stay in Lusaka, Mudavadi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with senior Zambian government officials and counterparts from other African nations attending the summit.

The outcome of the C-10 discussions will shape Africa’s unified approach to future engagements with the United Nations on Security Council reforms.