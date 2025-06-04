Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH on the spot over unrecovered Intern salary advances, expired drugs

The audit report noted that the advances were extended to interns who had been contracted for less than 12 months contravening the hospital’s human resource policies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 4 – Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) was put on the spot by the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture over financial and operational irregularities flagged by the Auditor-General.

Appearing before the Committee chaired by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, MTRH Chief Executive Officer Philip Kirwa was questioned over irregular salary advances amounting to Kshs. 930,000 issued to medical interns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The audit report noted that the advances were extended to interns who had been contracted for less than 12 months contravening the hospital’s human resource policies.

The audit report shows Kshs. 890,000 of the total amount had remained unrecovered for over a year, with no documented follow-up efforts.

The report highlighted out the implications for the hospital’s overall salary advance balance of Kshs. 4.2 million part of MTRH’s Kshs. 1.3 billion in net debtors as of June 2020.

“The hospital might not recover the amount of Kshs. 930,000 advanced to interns,” the Auditor-General report stated.

Kirwa explained that due to delays in payments from the Ministry of Health, the hospital routinely offers interns advances to support their living expenses.

“Most of the advances are recovered during their term, but in rare instances where interns fail to clear properly, we pursue recovery through the Ministry and county governments,” he said.

He assured the Committee that stricter controls had since been put in place, particularly during intern clearance.

The Committee also scrutinized inconsistencies in MTRH’s inventory records.
Financial statements as of June 2020 showed a stock balance of Sh356 million but this included expired drugs worth Sh4.5 million, and some stocktake reports were found to be unsigned.

“The accuracy of the inventory balance could not be confirmed,” the audit report stated.

Kirwa told the Committee that the expired drugs were valid at the time of stocktaking, and blamed the unsigned report from Nyayo Pharmacy on a clerical oversight.

“We have already tightened procedures to ensure proper documentation moving forward,” he said.

The House team expressed deep concern over the matter calling for the former officials to be summoned.

“There is something fundamentally wrong. Whether the people responsible are still in office or not, this points to theft,” said Vice-Chairperson Caleb Amisi.

The committee chairperson instructed MTRH to engage directly with the Auditor-General’s office alongside its procurement and finance teams to harmonize their accounts and submit a comprehensive response.

“We are giving you time to regroup and return with answers backed by documentation so we can close these matters with finality,” he said

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Moves to Make All Online Government Services Accessible to Persons with Disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The government has committed to making all digitised public services accessible to persons with disabilities, in a bold step...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee Recommends Approval of All 7 IEBC Nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended the approval of all seven nominees...

16 hours ago

EDUCATION

St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High Schoool closed after unrest over maize flour quality

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen seeks partnerships on security, refugee affairs in talks with UN officials

Murkomen said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Fresh Standoff as National Assembly Rejects Senate Push for Higher County Allocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A fresh standoff has erupted between the National Assembly and the Senate over the equitable share of revenue to...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Azerbaijan officially opens Embassy in Nairobi

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, led the official opening ceremony in Nairobi, expressing optimism about the deepening relationship between the two nations.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) 20% of all Affordable Houses to be reserved for KDF, Police, Prison officers – President Ruto

21 hours ago

Kenya

Rose Njeri charged over anti-Finance Bill website

The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer...

22 hours ago