MPs pin hopes on NPSC Nominees to spearhead accountability for rogue officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Members of the National Assembly have backed the nomination of new National Police Service Commissioners (NPSC), emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the police service amid escalating public outrage over alleged brutality and a worsening relationship between law enforcement and citizens.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma urged legislators to approve the nominees, stressing that the appointments come at a critical time when the balance between enforcing the law and safeguarding civil liberties is under serious threat.

“Honourable Speaker, we face a pressing challenge—one that demands deep reflection on how we can uphold our fundamental freedoms while recognizing that these freedoms have reasonable limits,” Kaluma said.

He cautioned against condoning misconduct within the police service, asserting that rogue officers must be held accountable.

“Those officers who act outside the law must be held to account— let us empower our police officers to carry out their duties professionally while also ensuring that all Kenyans can enjoy their rights and freedoms without fear or intimidation,” the Homa Bay Town MP added.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo echoed Kaluma’s sentiments, raising concern over low morale among officers.

“To speak plainly and without prejudice, the relationship between the police and the public is perhaps at its lowest point,” he said.

Oundo attributed the breakdown to systemic issues within the police service, including poor working conditions, inadequate pay, and a lack of essential operational resources.

“It is disheartening, Mr. Speaker, that in this day and age, many officers still lack transportation. Even where vehicles are available, some stations don’t have the fuel needed to operate them,” he noted.

Oundo also underscored the growing mental health challenges within the force, warning that poor conditions are pushing officers to the brink and weakening service delivery.

“It is completely unacceptable for any officer to brutalize another human being. This Parliament must support reforms that shift the police from being seen as a brutal force to a people-centered service—one that is not weaponized to serve political interests,” said the Funyula MP.

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo also lent his voice to the debate, calling for a fresh, transformative vision within the Commission.

“We need new minds and new ideas—people who won’t simply replicate the actions of their predecessors but will instead lead meaningful change,” he stated.

Ngogoyo criticized a recent incident in which a hawker was shot dead by police in town, saying such actions deeply erode public trust.

“This young man was unarmed. He didn’t resist arrest. He didn’t flee. It’s deeply troubling that someone so defenseless was met with such excessive force,” he lamented.

He further criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made to the police service.

“We made solemn pledges to improve the working conditions of our officers. The truth is, many of those promises remain unfulfilled,” Ngogoyo said.

