Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto receives IEBC nominees report from the selection panel on May 6, 2025,

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee Recommends Approval of All 7 IEBC Nominees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended the approval of all seven nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), clearing a major hurdle in the long-delayed reconstitution of the country’s electoral body.

Tabling the committee’s report in the House on Tuesday, JLAC Chairperson George Murugara said the nominees had been thoroughly vetted and were found suitable to serve as commissioners.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 252(b) of the Constitution, the committee approves the appointment of Erastus Edung Ethekon as Chairperson, and Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Arafat Abdallah as members of the IEBC,” Murugara said.

The National Assembly is expected to debate and vote on the committee’s recommendations, paving the way for the formal appointment and swearing-in of the commissioners.

President William Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon as the new IEBC Chairperson following recommendations from the Selection Panel led by Dr. Nelson Makanda. He also nominated six commissioners: Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu), and Fahima Arafat Abdallah (Lamu).

The vetting process comes at a critical moment, with increasing pressure to restore a fully constituted commission ahead of upcoming by-elections, electoral reforms, and constituency boundary reviews.

The IEBC has been without commissioners since January 2023, following the resignation of the team led by former Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The seven nominees appeared before the JLAC last week for suitability interviews after being forwarded to Parliament by the President.

Once approved by Parliament, they will be formally appointed by the President and sworn into office—officially ending the protracted stalemate over the commission’s reconstitution.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High Schoool closed after unrest over maize flour quality

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen seeks partnerships on security, refugee affairs in talks with UN officials

Murkomen said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Fresh Standoff as National Assembly Rejects Senate Push for Higher County Allocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A fresh standoff has erupted between the National Assembly and the Senate over the equitable share of revenue to...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Azerbaijan officially opens Embassy in Nairobi

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, led the official opening ceremony in Nairobi, expressing optimism about the deepening relationship between the two nations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) 20% of all Affordable Houses to be reserved for KDF, Police, Prison officers – President Ruto

5 hours ago

Kenya

Rose Njeri charged over anti-Finance Bill website

The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer...

6 hours ago

Africa

Raila hosts Somaliland President at Nairobi home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed in a raid by elite SOG team in Garissa

A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.

7 hours ago