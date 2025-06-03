Parliamentary Committee Recommends Approval of All 7 IEBC Nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended the approval of all seven nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), clearing a major hurdle in the long-delayed reconstitution of the country’s electoral body.

Tabling the committee’s report in the House on Tuesday, JLAC Chairperson George Murugara said the nominees had been thoroughly vetted and were found suitable to serve as commissioners.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 252(b) of the Constitution, the committee approves the appointment of Erastus Edung Ethekon as Chairperson, and Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Arafat Abdallah as members of the IEBC,” Murugara said.

The National Assembly is expected to debate and vote on the committee’s recommendations, paving the way for the formal appointment and swearing-in of the commissioners.

President William Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon as the new IEBC Chairperson following recommendations from the Selection Panel led by Dr. Nelson Makanda. He also nominated six commissioners: Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu), and Fahima Arafat Abdallah (Lamu).

The vetting process comes at a critical moment, with increasing pressure to restore a fully constituted commission ahead of upcoming by-elections, electoral reforms, and constituency boundary reviews.

The IEBC has been without commissioners since January 2023, following the resignation of the team led by former Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The seven nominees appeared before the JLAC last week for suitability interviews after being forwarded to Parliament by the President.

Once approved by Parliament, they will be formally appointed by the President and sworn into office—officially ending the protracted stalemate over the commission’s reconstitution.