NATIONAL NEWS

MP Otiende Amollo warns Gachagua of fresh impeachment to bar him from office

Otiende referenced Gachagua’s recent controversial remarks on the post-election violence that have drawn criticism in political circles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has castigated Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of perpetuating divisive rhetoric and threatening a special motion that could bar him from ever holding public office again.

Speaking during a funds drive in Rongo, Migori County, on Sunday, Otiende referenced Gachagua’s recent controversial remarks on the post-election violence that have drawn criticism in political circles for allegedly promoting ethnic polarization and undermining national unity.

“Every day you speak, we realize you never learnt your lesson. We now want to remind you that we impeached you under Article 75 of the Constitution. We did not go far enough, we only impeached you,” Otiende stated.

“If you continue speaking that divisive language, we will come back for a special motion under Article 75(3), which then declares that anyone removed from office under Article 75 cannot stand for any office in life. Do not think there are no consequences. There will be consequences if you continue with divisive language,” he added.

Article 75 governs the conduct of state officers and outlines grounds for removal for behavior that demeans the office. Subsection (3) specifically states that a person removed from office under this Article is disqualified from holding any other public office.

When Gachagua was impeached in October 2024, Senate voted to remove him from the powerful office of Deputy President, the motion fell short of delivering the ultimate political blow of barring him from ever holding public office again.

The impeachment was anchored on allegations of gross misconduct, including abuse of office, ethnic incitement, and actions that contradicted the leadership and integrity provisions of the Constitution.

Senators argued that Gachagua had violated the spirit of national unity and the expected accountability of a state officer.

Gachagua is at the center of a political storm following remarks alluded to a possible repeat of the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

His comments, made during a YouTube interview in May, have triggered a wave of condemnation from across the political divide, with critics accusing him of reckless incitement and undermining national cohesion.

“With the mood in the country… there will be no country here. If the IEBC tries to mess with the elections, 2007 will look like a Christmas party,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua however later claimed he was merely cautioning against electoral malpractice and not inciting violence.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has accused Gachagua of making remarks that were both ‘inciteful’ and ‘deeply insensitive’.

The commission has vowed to take action against what it described as the normalization of hate speech and careless rhetoric among top leaders.

