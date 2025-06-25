Motorists denounce police move to barricade Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has strongly criticized what it terms a “blanket and unconstitutional prohibition” of vehicular access into Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), Upper Hill, and Hurlingham, citing serious disruption to livelihoods and freedoms.

The association’s condemnation came against the backdrop of heightened security operations in the capital on Wednesday that saw the National Assembly adjourn prematurey amid rising tensions linked protests marking the first annivesary of the June 25 storming of Parliament that left dozens dead.

Minutes after Parliament was adjourned, vehicles were seen speeding out of the precincts, signaling what insiders described as reports on potential security breaches.

Two parliamentary committees that were scheduled to sit on Wednesday also called off their sessions, further reinforcing the atmosphere of uncertainty and restricted access within the city.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MAK said the unannounced lockdown of the capital had thrown transportation into chaos, with vehicles of all categories—including matatus, taxis, long-distance buses, and private cars—barred from accessing vital routes.

“We are deeply concerned and shocked by the blanket prohibition of vehicular entry into Nairobi CBD, Upper Hill, and Hurlingham areas. These abrupt, unannounced restrictions have caused massive disruption to the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans,” the statement read.

The association emphasized that freedom of movement is a constitutional right under Article 39 of the Constitution of Kenya, warning against arbitrary suspension of the same, unless under a lawfully declared state of emergency.

“The situation on the ground is alarming. This indiscriminate blockade is not just a local inconvenience—it is a national and regional crisis,” MAK stated.

Critical ervices impeded

According to the association, the blockade has impeded critical services such as access to hospitals, delivery of perishable goods, legal obligations, and time-sensitive travel, including flights and upcountry connections.

The disruption, it said, is affecting every layer of society and is inflicting economic harm on the capital city, which serves as a regional nerve centre.

“Nairobi is not a gated estate—it is the beating heart of the nation. The ongoing blockade is irresponsible, unconstitutional, and economically reckless,” the statement said.

The Motorists Association demanded the immediate reopening of all access routes and a return to lawful and structured traffic control mechanisms that respect civil liberties.

“Kenyans have a right to move freely, work, seek services, and travel without harassment or obstruction,” the association declared.

“End the blockade. Restore our rights. Open Thika Road, CBD, Nairobi. Now.”