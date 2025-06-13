Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Moses Kuria Hails Uhuru’s Return to Jubilee Party Helm

Kuria congratulated the former Head of State for reclaiming control of the former ruling party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has lauded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s return to the leadership of the Jubilee Party, calling it a timely development amid growing political tensions in the country.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Thursday, Kuria congratulated the former Head of State for reclaiming control of the former ruling party, describing his comeback as crucial for national cohesion and political stability.

“Congratulations, my senior brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for winning back control of the Jubilee Party. At a time when there is a competition to burn Kenya through escalation, emotions, and divisions, the Jubilee Party under your stewardship has a major role to play in keeping Kenya safe. The future is luminous,” Kuria stated.

The Former Gatundu South MP remarks came shortly after the High Court handed Uhuru a major legal victory in his prolonged battle to regain leadership of the party.

In a ruling delivered Thursday, the court upheld the resolutions of the Jubilee Party’s Special National Delegates Convention (SNDC) held in May 2023, which reinstated Uhuru as party leader and reconstituted its top leadership.

The decision formally ends the leadership dispute that has fractured the party for nearly two years.

The court also confirmed Saitoti Torome as the party’s new National Chairman and Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary-General, effectively sidelining the rival faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege.

Chege had previously declared herself Jubilee Party leader during the internal wrangles.

Uhuru’s legal triumph was further solidified by a significant move from outgoing Chairman Nelson Dzuya, who withdrew his support for the Kega-led faction and filed a consent in court recognizing the legitimacy of the May 2023 delegates’ convention.

Dzuya, once aligned with the Kega faction, dramatically switched allegiance. In March 2025, he withdrew support from the rebels and filed a legal consent validating the May 2023 resolutions, dealing a serious blow to Kega’s faction.

