More than 30,000 lightning strikes recorded overnight

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded overnight after thunderstorms swept across parts of England, the Met Office has said.

Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms remain in place for Wales, western and northern England, Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The vast majority of the lightning struck over the sea, however, torrential downpours also hit land, causing disruption in Kent with flooding in the Dover area.

Rain and lightning rolled in at around 22:00 BST on Friday after the country experienced its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 29.4C in West Suffolk.

This exceeded the previous recorded high of 29.3C in Kew, London, on 1 May.

Scotland also had its warmest day of the year so far with 25.7C recorded at Lossiemouth in Moray.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that temperatures in the south east were “comfortably 9C or 10C higher than the average expected for this time of year”.

An amber warning for thunderstorms was in place in the east and south-east from Eastbourne, Sussex, in the south up to Cromer in north Norfolk from 20:00 BST on Friday till 05:00 on Saturday.

Yellow weather warnings remain in force more generally on Saturday until 18:00 across the South West, North East and North of England, Wales and much of Scotland where the thunderstorms could be just as severe but more localised.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had responded to incidents of flooding in Dover adding that crews have been working to clear properties of flood water and provide assistance and support to affected residents.

Late on Friday night, Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers for flights delayed by “adverse weather conditions”.

Meanwhile, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a lightning strike was deemed the likeliest cause of a fire in a residential building in St Leonards-on-Sea.

There were no reports of casualties and the fire has been extinguished.

How hot is too hot? From heat labs to firefighting helicopter pilots and wineries, we look at how extreme heat impacts people and environments in the UK.

It was not just the south-east that saw heavy rainfall on Friday, however.

In Devon, North Wyke near Okehampton saw 36.4mm of rain.

Five flood warnings were issued overnight by the Environment Agency, all in the South West, alongside 39 flood alerts in the South West, South East and Midlands.

A further six flood alerts have since been put in place by Natural Resources Wales in South Wales.

National Rail also said a landslip had stopped all services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton, with the weather conditions meaning it is not safe for engineers to reach the site.

Disruption is expected until 13:00 with rail operators warning customers to check for updates on services on Saturday morning.

The Met Office warns that some areas could see 30-50mm of rain in a few hours, while a few locations could reach up to 80mm.

A further yellow warning is also in force in the eastern half of Northern Ireland from 06:00 to 18:00 BST on Saturday.

The rain will spread north and west, turning more showery in the afternoon but there will still be a risk of thunderstorms, the weather agency said.

The heat and humidity has been building gradually, especially across northern and eastern parts of England.

With the rising humidity and heat, thunderstorms will bring the end to the hot spell.

Temperatures will be lower on Saturday with highs like low to mid-twenties across eastern England and high teens elsewhere.