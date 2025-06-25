Mombasa Gen Z anniversary protests underway

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 25 – Mombasa youth on Wednesday held protests in memory of those killed during last year’s Gen Z-led anti-Finance Bill.

Hundreds of youth in Mombasa staged peaceful protests in the town centre to honour those killed during last year’s demonstrations.

The youth first attended a three-hour memorial mass at ACK Cathedral on Nkrumah Road, running from 6am to 9am.

At 10am, the youth proceeded to Mapembeni area along Moi Avenue, where the protest march officially started.

Security is tight, with a heavy deployment of police officers across Mombasa town.